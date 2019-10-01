CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 707.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 96,160 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $95,440. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.06. 42,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,200. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

