CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

Separately, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CBTX in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 19,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $725.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CBTX has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 31.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 268,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CBTX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.