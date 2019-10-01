Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) vs. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head-To-Head Review

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Airgain has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.78%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 8.71% 32.65% 5.23% Airgain 4.38% 5.94% 5.10%

Volatility and Risk

Casa Systems has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $297.13 million 2.12 $73.01 million $0.80 9.41 Airgain $60.63 million 1.93 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -43.11

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casa Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Airgain on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

