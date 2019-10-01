Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth $11,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 3,427.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 120,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 291.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 148,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 110,264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Carnival by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,289,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,062,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

