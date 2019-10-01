Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $64.77.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.