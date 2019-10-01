Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Carnival by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 183.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 1,735.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,033. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

