Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for ADES International (LON:ADES)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ADES International (LON:ADES) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON ADES opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.00. ADES International has a 52 week low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 873.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.71.

About ADES International

ADES International Holding Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Egypt. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling services, including drilling and work over services. It also provides accommodation, catering, and other barge based support services; project services, such as outsourcing various operating projects for clients comprising maintenance and repair services; and production services.

