Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for ADES International (LON:ADES)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ADES International (LON:ADES) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.
LON ADES opened at GBX 1,325 ($17.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.00. ADES International has a 52 week low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 873.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 751.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.71.
About ADES International
