CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $112,040.00 and $121.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.01018274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022270 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay