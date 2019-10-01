BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 47.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $153,997.00 and $1,224.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 51.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,998,478 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

