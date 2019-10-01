BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 256.67 ($3.35).

Shares of LON BT.A traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 178.98 ($2.34). The company had a trading volume of 13,193,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.60 ($3.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Alison Wilcox sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £4,758.49 ($6,217.81). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 584,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £998,640 ($1,304,900.04).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

