Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 1,223,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 21.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,897,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,025 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,028 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 714,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,493,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 617,359 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

