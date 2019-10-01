Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $19.17

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 1,557,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,075. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,452,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 159,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.