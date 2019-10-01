Brokerages Set Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Price Target at $4.50

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 59.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 295,807 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,582 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,869. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

