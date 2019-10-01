Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,050.00

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,083,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total transaction of $1,524,827.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $110,726,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,364 shares of company stock worth $6,044,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Markel by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Markel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 291,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 283,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,180.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,155.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,079.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,204.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

