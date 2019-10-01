Brokerages Set IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $290.18

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $256,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,781 shares of company stock valued at $45,867,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $218.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,062. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average is $229.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

