Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $37.83

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,073. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lorber David A acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

