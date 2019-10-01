Brokerages Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT at $59.25

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.