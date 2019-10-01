Brokerages Set Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Target Price at $4.44

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
NYSE CHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 69,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,086. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
