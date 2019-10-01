Brokerages Set Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Target Price at $4.44

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 69,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,086. The firm has a market cap of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

