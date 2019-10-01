Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) PT at $129.75

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE BR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 438,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,424. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,281,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

