Brokerages Set ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) PT at $13.26

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. Raymond James raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities set a $14.50 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 16,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 95.87%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 6.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 97.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 63.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

