Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Target Price at $9.35

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,023.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 2,586,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. 396,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,840. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

