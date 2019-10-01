Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.07 Million

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $384.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.92 million. Shopify posted sales of $270.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.88.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.00. The company had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.44. Shopify has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $409.61. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -513.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.09 and a 200-day moving average of $292.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 29,316.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91,669 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

