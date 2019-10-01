Brokerages Expect Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 price objective on Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of ARTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26. Arotech has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the second quarter valued at $863,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 26.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 12.6% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

