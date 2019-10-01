Brokerages Anticipate Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Monro posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $639,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Monro by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monro by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 284,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monro by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.