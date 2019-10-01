Brokerages Anticipate Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Global Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Partners.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Global Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $671.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.