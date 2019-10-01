Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 189,886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.45% of Brinker International worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

EAT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,247. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

