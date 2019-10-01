Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $11.56. Brambles shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2,629,167 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

In other news, insider Graham Chipchase 168,432 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

Brambles Company Profile (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

