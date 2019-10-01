BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE:BOX opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.39. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.