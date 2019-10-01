BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.
NYSE:BOX opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.39. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
