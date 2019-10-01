Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BWL.A traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Bowl America has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

