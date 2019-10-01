Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Shares of BWL.A traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149. Bowl America has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
Bowl America Company Profile
