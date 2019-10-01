Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops One Day Volume of $729.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 43% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, IDEX and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

