BOOM Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,648.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $54,648.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00190066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.01019014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 975,586,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,701,627 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.