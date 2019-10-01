Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.47.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.59. 105,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.13 and a 200 day moving average of $362.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

