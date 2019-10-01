BlueCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,728.00 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. BlueCoin has a market cap of $95,728.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is www.bluecoin.io

BlueCoin Coin Trading

BlueCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

