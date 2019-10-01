Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.63

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 19080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several analysts have commented on BCOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $7,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 73.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 190,191 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

