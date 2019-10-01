Bloom (BLT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. Over the last week, Bloom has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $787.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00191182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.01014369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

