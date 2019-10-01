BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.86 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and Bancor Network. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $855.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

