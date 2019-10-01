BlockStamp 1-Day Volume Tops $122,116.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $122,116.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000445 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 29,153,254 coins and its circulating supply is 21,610,288 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

