Block Array Price Down 48.7% This Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a total market cap of $58,739.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block Array token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.05401625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

