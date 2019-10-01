Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.25

Shares of Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and traded as low as $84.03. Blackmores shares last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 97,318 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Blackmores’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

In other news, insider Christine Holman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$64.90 ($46.03) per share, with a total value of A$64,900.00 ($46,028.37). Also, insider Marcus Blackmore 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th.

Blackmores Company Profile (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

