BlackCoin (BLK) Tops One Day Volume of $21,584.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $21,584.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 233.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004601 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,034,831 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

