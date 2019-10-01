Bitcoin Green (BITG) Market Cap Tops $5.18 Million

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Green has a market cap of $5.18 million and $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020459 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.96 or 0.02142294 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000634 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Profile

Bitcoin Green is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green . The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io

Bitcoin Green Coin Trading

Bitcoin Green can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Green should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

