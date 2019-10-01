BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $389,441.00 and $708.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

