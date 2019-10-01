Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,019.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,017.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59). Also, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total value of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.