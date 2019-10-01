BidaskClub Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

