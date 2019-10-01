BidaskClub Downgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Buy

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 15,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.