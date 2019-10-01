BidaskClub Downgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Buy

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 15,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.
In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after purchasing an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,903,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 252,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
