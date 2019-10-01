Berenberg Bank Lowers Carnival (NYSE:CCL) to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

NYSE CCL opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. Carnival has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

