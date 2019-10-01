Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.41. Belden posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Belden stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 196,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.39. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

