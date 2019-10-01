Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.28.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. 207,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,178. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 114.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 748.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $376,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.