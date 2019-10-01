Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 13%

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 180,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 129,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.