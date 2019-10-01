Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Trading Down 0.9%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.25 and last traded at $93.37, approximately 1,374 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,545,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,014 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 335.99% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C worth $940,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

